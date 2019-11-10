Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa.--People in Kingston turned out Sunday afternoon to honor area veterans.

Tanks and trucks took off from Kingston Corners as the parade marched down Market Street.

Bands played some patriotic music while American flags waved in honor of those who have served our country.

"It's very important," said Brad Anthony of Dallas. "My grandfather served in World War II and he's no longer with us so just to carry on his memory and for all the people that fought for our country."

The Veterans Day parade ends at public square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.