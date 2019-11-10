Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

Posted 6:45 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, November 10, 2019

KINGSTON, Pa.--People in Kingston turned out Sunday afternoon to honor area veterans.

Tanks and trucks took off from Kingston Corners as the parade marched down Market Street.

Bands played some patriotic music while American flags waved in honor of those who have served our country.

"It's very important," said Brad Anthony of Dallas. "My grandfather served in World War II and he's no longer with us so just to carry on his memory and for all the people that fought for our country."

The Veterans Day parade ends at public square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.