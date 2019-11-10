× Woman Hit by Dump Truck While Sitting at Her Desk

MIAMI, Fla.– The driver of a dump truck lost control and slammed into a State Farm insurance office Friday morning.

The dump truck was originally traveling eastbound when the truck swerved left cutting across all westbound lanes before colliding into the building.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a total of eight vehicles were involved.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says they transported two people to a local hospital. Only minor injuries were reported.