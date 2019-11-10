Robert Freeman, Longtime Photographer for the Beatles, Dies

Posted 10:07 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08PM, November 10, 2019
By Amir Vera, CNN

(CNN) —

Photographer Robert Freeman, who captured some of the best-known images of the Beatles, has died, according to a Friday statement on The Beatles’ website.

Freeman “created some of the most iconic images of the band,” the website states. They included the cover art for the albums “With the Beatles,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Beatles for Sale,” “Help!” and “Rubber Soul.”

“Long will his photos of the band be appreciated and continue to inspire other photographers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with our appreciation and gratitude for the creative work he produced for the band,” the Beatles tweet read.

Freeman was “one of our favourite photographers during the Beatles years,” Paul McCartney said in a statement.

“Besides being a great professional he was imaginative and a true original thinker,” McCartney’s statement read. “I will miss this wonderful man but will always cherish the fond memories I have of him.”

“God bless Robert Freeman peace and love to all his family,” Ringo Starr tweeted.

The circumstances surrounding Freeman’s death are unclear.

 

