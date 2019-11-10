Pickleball Tournament Held in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.--The third annual Fall Pickleball Tournament was held at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

Pickleball is a mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

The tournment goes over two days and draws in players from all over.

Players say it's great to be able to do something to keep them moving even in the colder months.

"It's starting to be colder so people are starting to play indoors now," Chris Mathewson explained. "Summertime, we play outdoors but we had a really good division yesterday. We had players from two hours away come in to play."

The YMCA holds another pickleball tournment in the spring.