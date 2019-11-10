New Veterans Memorial Monument Fundraiser in Dupont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT, Pa.--People turned out Sunday to help raise money for a new veterans memorial monument.

Organizers hosted a fundraiser at Dupont Fire Hall featuring lots of good food and live music.

The new monument will be displayed at Spadi Park in Jenkins Township to honor those men and women who have served our country.

"I always think that you can get a lot out of your community, no matter what but especially when it comes to veterans," said Jess Roxby of Thornhurst. "Anytime anything has to do with veterans people always want to step up and get involved to help."

Organizers hope to have the monument built by Memorial Day 2020.