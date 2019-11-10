New Veterans Memorial Monument Fundraiser in Dupont

Posted 6:52 pm, November 10, 2019, by

DUPONT, Pa.--People turned out Sunday to help raise money for a new veterans memorial monument.

Organizers hosted a fundraiser at Dupont Fire Hall featuring lots of good food and live music.

The new monument will be displayed at Spadi Park in Jenkins Township to honor those men and women who have served our country.

"I always think that you can get a lot out of your community, no matter what but especially when it comes to veterans," said Jess Roxby of Thornhurst. "Anytime anything has to do with veterans people always want to step up and get involved to help."

Organizers hope to have the monument built by Memorial Day 2020.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.