Lackawanna Beats Georgia Military, Likely Headed to National Championship

The No. 2 Lackawanna College football team held on to beat No. 9 Georgia Military College 37-30 on Sunday. With with the win -- the 22nd straight for Lackawanna -- the Falcons complete a perfect, 10-0 regular season and will likely receive a bid to the NJCAA National Championship game on December 5th, in Pittsburg, Kansas.