The No. 2 Lackawanna College football team held on to beat No. 9 Georgia Military College 37-30 on Sunday. With with the win -- the 22nd straight for Lackawanna -- the Falcons complete a perfect, 10-0 regular season and will likely receive a bid to the NJCAA National Championship game on December 5th, in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Lackawanna Beats Georgia Military, Likely Headed to National Championship
-
Lackawanna College prepares for Georgia Military
-
Lackawanna College Beats ASA 40-25 in Home Opener
-
No. 3 Lackawanna Rolls Past Hocking for School-Record 19th Straight Win
-
Falcons Football Team Ready To Fly Again In 2019
-
Lackawanna Falcons Football Record Breaking Season
-
-
Basketball Players Expelled, Season Cancelled
-
Game On for Gamers at Lackawanna College Esports Program
-
Witnessing the ‘White Out’ at Penn State
-
Southern Columbia Rolls North Penn-Mansfield to Reach District Title Game
-
Pottsville Knocks Out Bethlehem Catholic in District Playoffs
-
-
Lackawanna College Cancels Boys Basketball Season
-
Ross Tucker Visits Lackawanna College
-
The Final Chapter of the Pitt-Penn State Rivalry…For Now