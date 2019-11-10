× In Your Neighborhood

Holiday Craft Fair

If you’d like to shop local for the holidays, head to Luzerne County, Saturday, November 16. The Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center is holding a Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the school. There will be basket raffles, homemade food for sale, cosmetology services, woodworking, a kid’s craft corner and so much more. Proceeds help the students with field trips and items needed for their shops.

Indoor Yard Sale

Don’t let the cold weather get you down! You can chase cabin fever outdoors by checking out an indoor event, Saturday, November 16, in Wayne County. Check out the Fall Indoor Yard Sale at the PARC Pavilion in Waymart, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You’ll find 70 vendors with a wide array of items. Plus, there will be food available for purchase.