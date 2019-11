Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa.--A library in Lackawanna County transformed into a marketplace over the weekend.

The Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit welcomed vendors for its annual holiday marketplace.

The event is named in memory of Dorothy Boccella, the library's former public relations director, who had a vision of letting local artisans sell their work at the library.

There were more than two dozen local artists selling all types of holiday gifts at the marketplace.