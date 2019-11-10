Fundraiser Held for Woman Battling Breast Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa.--A community came out to support one of their own who's battling breast cancer.

It was baskets on baskets at the benefit held at King's Pizza in Mountain Top on Sunday.

It's all to raise money for Donna Kozden. There were over 120 baskets to raffle off filled with tons of homemade baked goods, holiday decor and lots more.

Donna's family says the turnout was more than they could have expected.

"So Donna is a fighter. She's really great, she's really trying hard to make it the best it can be but she needs lots of prayers and lots of love," said Seorge Hayden.

The money raised will help Donna pay for her treatment as she continues to fight back against cancer.