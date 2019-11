Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa.--A man is honoring his brother in the best way he knows how, through music.

Iggy Schiavo started a scholarship to honor his brother, Billy, who unexpectedly passed away a few months ago.

As a way to raise money for the scholarship, he's playing 10 straight hours of music with nine different acts at the Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton.

All the money raised will be given to a deserving youngster who wants to persue a career in the arts.