× Water Main Break Leaves Dozens Without Water in Lackawanna County

BLAKELY, Pa. — Crews in Lackawanna County are working to fix a water main break.

Pennsylvania American Water crews were called to Bodnick Street in Blakley just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

A six-inch main is being repaired.

No word on what caused the break.

About 40 customers in the area are without water while the main is fixed in Lackawanna County.