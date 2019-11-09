The Southern Columbia football team beat North Penn-Mansfield 42-0 in the District IV Class "AA" Semifinals to advance to the district championship game against Mount Carmel Area.
Southern Columbia Rolls North Penn-Mansfield to Reach District Title Game
