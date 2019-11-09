Running for the Veterans

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Runners took to the pavement Saturday morning to raise money for veterans.

A 5k hosted by Lawns For Warriors, a local company that hires vets and works to give back to veteran foundations, was held at Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg.

The 5k is based on the Wounded Warrior Project's Carry Forward 5k which is hosted in major cities across the country.

Organizers say it's a unique run as some participants will carry a flag, weights or even another person.

All the proceeds from the run in Monroe County will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

 

 

