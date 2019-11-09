The Pottsville football team beat Bethlehem Catholic 18-13 on Saturday in the District XI Class "AAAA" Semifinal. With the win, the Crimson Tide advances to the district championship game against either Northwestern Lehigh or Allentown Central Catholic.
Pottsville Knocks Out Bethlehem Catholic in District Playoffs
-
High School Football Playoff Schedule Week #11 2019
-
High School Football: Week #7 Schedule
-
Football’s Forced Forfeits
-
High School Football: Week #12 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week 4 Matchups
-
-
Communities in Schuylkill County Supporting Injured Football Player
-
Football Player Airlifted After Injury
-
Bethlehem Catholic @ East Stroudsburg South
-
High School Football: Week 6 Schedule
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019
-
High School Football Schedule Week #5 2019