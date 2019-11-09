× Overnight Fire Damages Manufacturing Plant in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Northumberland County are trying to piece together what led to a fire in the early morning hours Saturday.

The flames sparked at Arcos Industries in Mount Carmel Township a little after 12 a.m.

According to the fire marshal, the flames were contained to the office area of the business that makes welding supplies and does not appear to be suspicious.

The manufacturing section of the plant did have some minor water damage.

No one was hurt at the fire in Northumberland County.