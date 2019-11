Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Luzerne County.

Troopers believe a car went through a red light at the intersection of Route 118 and Route 29 near Harveys Lake around 8 p.m.

It then collided with another vehicle.

One of the victims was flown to the hospital.

There's no word on their condition.

Police say the crash is still under investigation in Luzerne County.