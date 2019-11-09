× In Your Neighborhood

3rd Annual Hero 5K Run and Walk

Blue Star Mothers of NEPA will be hosting their 3rd Annual Hero 5K Run and Walk, Saturday, November 9, in Wyoming County. Runner registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Tunkhannock Little League Field. The run kicks off at 10 a.m. It costs $25 to participate. The event will raise money to provide care packages to military personnel serving around the world from NEPA.

Free Coat Drive and Distribution

As cold air sets it, the winter gear comes out of the closet. Hope River Church is sponsoring a coat drive for community members in need of those winter items. Coats, gloves and boots can be dropped off at Shore Diner, Jersey Shore Branch YMCA, Pizza 2 Go and Bob’s Tavern. The free distribution will be at the Jersey Shore Branch YMCA, Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. until Noon.