MAYFIELD, Pa. -- Tons of food and fun at a benefit in Lackawanna County Saturday.

The community came out to Williams Walker Hose Company to eat pizza, play cornhole and raise money for 22-year-old Alex Wayman.

Alex is a multiple stroke survivor.

Her sister Stephanie organized the benefit to help Alex in her recovery.

All the money raised today will go toward's Alex's daily expenses and medical bills.