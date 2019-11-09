Early Celebration for Marine Corps 244th Birthday Held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was an early celebration of the Marine Corps Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Sunday Marks 244 years of the Corps.

Members of the military and the community came together for the Marine's 244th birthday at the Northeast Detachment Marine Corp League and Museum.

Attendees were treated to a buffet, some birthday cake and a whole lot of history.

"It's a big tradition in the marine corps to do this every year. I think we are very well recognized and the citizenship really appreciates us doing what we do," Joel Sofranco, commandant.

The museum in Scranton features numerous marine corps artifacts dioramas, maps, and photos dating back to the Revolutionary War.

