You may have never made a bundt cake, but you probably have a bundt pan. Keith Phelps shows how to put your old bundt pan to use and create a lovely wall hanging that adds charm to your fall decor.
Beautiful Bundt Pan Wall Hanging For Fall
-
Pretty Pumpkin Window Boxes
-
Home & Backyard Visits MacKenzie-Childs
-
Late Summer Garden Tips
-
Santosha On The Ridge Bed and Breakfast Sheet Pan Pancakes
-
Pumpking Topiaries by Creative Sisters
-
-
Strawberry French Toast from Cranberry Manor Bed and Breakfast
-
Vine Wreath Snowman by The Potting Shed
-
Fall Hanging Basket
-
Frightfully Fun Halloween: Students at Riverside Elementary West Scare up Spooktacular Snack Ideas Before Sunrise
-
Beautiful Backyard Landscape Ideas
-
-
Fresh Parsley All Winter Long
-
Does It Really Work: Grease Police
-
Cutting Back Your Plants During the Fall
1 Comment
natem250
The cake pan doesn’t really add anything to the decoration. Why is it even there?