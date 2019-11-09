Basketball Players Expelled, Season Cancelled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- You won't find any upcoming games on the Lackawanna Men's Basketball Webpage.

Just three games into their regular season, the rest of their schedule has been wiped clean.

29 games were canceled.

Lackawanna football players will miss gathering in the gym to watch hoops this year.

"The student section is usually packed on the home games. It's literally like a movie," said Tre'quan Dorsey, sophomore.

"They move the sticks at our games they talk to us during the game too so. It's a really cool relationship we got with those guys," said Dejahn Warren, freshman.

"They're on our sideline at every game. They're helping us out with the chains doing first down markers and of course, we want to be there rallying with them," said Greg Rose, sophomore.

Members of the basketball team allegedly attended a planned fight as supporters. the fight sent three people to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the college wrote in a statement that members of the team were uncooperative with an internal investigation making it " difficult to determine individual levels of culpability," as a result, all students involved were expelled.

Three coaches were also dismissed from the program but it's unclear if they were fired or if they resigned.

"Falcon athletes often come to Lackawanna College in pursuit of an athletic scholarship at another school," said Warren.

Student-athletes we spoke with say this is heartbreaking news for the basketball players who did nothing wrong.

"Basketball is some of their ticket out just like football is some of our ticket out. Sports can take you a lot of places," said Warren.