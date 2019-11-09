Annual Christmas Bazaar Kicks off in Mayfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD, Pa. -- A community in Lackawanna County came out Saturday to celebrate Christmas a little early.

Parishioners of Saint John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral held their annual Christmas bazaar.

Shoppers checked out local vendors and stocked up on lots of baked treats and homemade food.

The holiday shopping tradition has been happening for more than 20 years.

"It's a wonderful event, a lot of hard work goes into this. A lot of parishioners put in a lot of time and dedication preparing the food for weeks on end and it's just a fabulous fundraiser for the church," said Linda Zefran, Browndale.

The Christmas bazaar continues Sunday at the church in Lackawanna County.