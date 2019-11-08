Woman Charged with Assaulting Infant Daughter
SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother was arrested Friday in Wayne County for child abuse.
According to court papers, Emilee Decker caused injuries to her 3-month-old daughter consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
Authorities say the baby was taken to the hospital in September with life-threatening injuries including broken bones from her head to her toes.
Decker is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment in Wayne County.
41.519172 -75.411164