Woman Charged with Assaulting Infant Daughter

SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mother was arrested Friday in Wayne County for child abuse.

According to court papers, Emilee Decker caused injuries to her 3-month-old daughter consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Authorities say the baby was taken to the hospital in September with life-threatening injuries including broken bones from her head to her toes.

Decker is charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment in Wayne County.