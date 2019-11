× Vehicle Pulled from Creek after Crash

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be pulled from a creek after a crash Friday morning in Columbia County.

Police said a woman was driving along Creek Road near Bloomsburg around 10 a.m. when she lost control, went off the road, and ended up in a creek.

A tow truck had to be called in to pull the car out.

The driver wasn’t injured in the wreck.