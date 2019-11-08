× Rig Wreck in Snow Squall on Interstate 81

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Snow squalls may have led to a rig wreck on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 north near the Lenox exit (211).

State police say a snow squall moved through the area, which may have caused the double tractor-trailer to crash. The trailers were hauling an additive for concrete, but nothing hazardous.

Several cars also slid off the road due to the squall.

No one was hurt.