Rig Wreck in Snow Squall on Interstate 81
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Snow squalls may have led to a rig wreck on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.
It happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 north near the Lenox exit (211).
State police say a snow squall moved through the area, which may have caused the double tractor-trailer to crash. The trailers were hauling an additive for concrete, but nothing hazardous.
Several cars also slid off the road due to the squall.
No one was hurt.
41.762085 -75.686677