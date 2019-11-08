Rig Wreck in Snow Squall on Interstate 81

Posted 10:31 am, November 8, 2019, by

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Snow squalls may have led to a rig wreck on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday on I-81 north near the Lenox exit (211).

State police say a snow squall moved through the area, which may have caused the double tractor-trailer to crash.  The trailers were hauling an additive for concrete, but nothing hazardous.

Several cars also slid off the road due to the squall.

No one was hurt.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.