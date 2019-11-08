× Mount Airy Casino Resort Opens Sports Betting Area

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There’s a new place to place your bets at Mount Airy Casino Resort near Mount Pocono.

Managers debuted the new Sportsbook, located just off the casino floor.

“Oh, it’s perfect. It’s perfect. I’ve been to a lot of casinos and this is really the best,” said Less Gara, New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court made sports betting legal in Pennsylvania last year.

Mount Airy is the latest to open a Sportsbook. Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino opened one last month.

The space in Paradise Township has 35 TVs, luxury lounge seating, and a 12-table poker room.

“This is extremely exciting. We have been waiting for this for a long time and we think this is something our guests are really going to love,” said Todd Greenberg, Mount Airy Casino Resort general manager.

There are a number of different sporting events you can bet on right here.

“Any kind of sport that is going on. Come out during the week, play some hockey, play some basketball. In the summer you will be able to play some baseball. I usually just concentrate on football, l but having those other options is good,” said Craig Goldberg, New Jersey.

About 20 employees will be on staff to help guests and people who might be betting for the first time.

“Whether you are making no bets, or a $5 bet, please feel free to come up and ask any of us how to make wagers. We are glad to help you. We just want you to have a good time,” said Greenberg.

Mount Airy is also partnering with Fox Bet and PokerStars to bring mobile and online gaming options to customers.

Mount Airy’s Sportsbook officially opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday.