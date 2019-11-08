Man Sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A young man will spend about three to nine years in jail for a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre.
Kahzmeek Prater, 19, was sentenced Friday on involuntary manslaughter and drug charges.
In September, he admitted shooting Jacob Shedlock last November at a home along North Pennsylvania Avenue while the two were smoking marijuana.
41.250158 -75.867654
4 comments
lickerblisters
Just look at that goofy look. Very typical.
smith455
3-9 years??? Are you kidding me??!!
Carl Dryden
that is some pretty weak sauce for the crime- his lawyer should be condemned oops- commended
Jim hacky (@HackyJim)
This judge must be a real snowflake three yr’s for murder wow.