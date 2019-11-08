Man Sentenced for Involuntary Manslaughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A young man will spend about three to nine years in jail for a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Kahzmeek Prater, 19, was sentenced Friday on involuntary manslaughter and drug charges.

In September, he admitted shooting Jacob Shedlock last November at a home along North Pennsylvania Avenue while the two were smoking marijuana.

41.250158 -75.867654