Lackawanna College Cancels Boys Basketball Season

Posted 11:12 pm, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:32PM, November 8, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Lackawanna College in Scranton has canceled its men's basketball season.

The college made the announcement today.

The Falcons already played a handful of games so far in the young season.

In a statement the college says it "Holds its student-athletes to high standards both inside and outside the classroom. When they fail to meet those standards, our administration must act in the best interest of the college community."

Lackawanna College in Scranton says it hopes to have men's basketball back for next season.

 

