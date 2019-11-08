× Hazleton High School Students Honor Veterans

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students served close to 200 veterans breakfast at Hazleton Area High School as part of the school’s annual Veterans Day program.

“Really nice kids, I’ll tell you. They show respect. That’s what’s missing today all this respect,” Joseph Sacco said.

“I was never prouder walking through the halls of the school today and all the kids were shaking our hands and that’s respect. Yeah, they’re all so awesome. I’m just so proud to be here,” said Vi Parker.

“I’ve been here every year, every breakfast they had, and it’s so touching. I am so appreciative. I can’t explain it to you. I appreciate it very, very much,” said Ed Pergosky.

Students tell Newswatch 16 this program is much more than a volunteer opportunity for them. It’s an educational and emotional experience as well.

“It’s so much bigger than just Veterans Day. Just to walk around and talk to these people and learn about their experience, whether it was in a war, in the Army, any form of service that they made, it’s just nice to see them smile and have a good time,” said senior Matthew Fisher.

“Honestly, walking into this, I didn’t think it was going to be a lot. OK, I’m serving people food but then I walk around and I’m talking to the people and I’m getting emotional. I see myself getting emotional and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so sweet,’ that this much means so much to them, but I wish they knew how much this means to us. Hearing all their stories and knowing that they fought for us, it just means a lot to me,” senior Amberly Ventura said.

“I think they’re the most respectable kids I’ve seen, I mean for them to do something like this is awesome,” Parker added.

Veterans say they look forward to coming back for breakfast for many years to come.