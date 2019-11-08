Celebration of Centenarians in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- A celebration of long life took place Friday in Lycoming County.

The Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center in Lycoming County celebrated the lives of five women who are more than 100 years old.

"There's five residents here that are 100 or over and we're like, 'We should do something special,'" said administrator Michele Brague.

"This is all so unexpected and wonderful," said 101-year-old Millie McFadden. "It's too much for me to comprehend."

The entire community was invited to the celebration. The party included shrimp cocktail and cake for all the guests. Valley View directors gave speeches detailing the lives of the centenarians.

"I'm glad that there are at least four others who are doing this and they must've had the same kind of lives I had," said 104-year-old Gertrude Wainger.

The ladies say it's unbelievable that they get to celebrate 100 years of age together, and a couple of them shared their secret to a long life.

"You just sort of take one year at a time and enjoy all the things that you can and be happy with the friends that you've made," Wainger said.

"We all have a birthday you know, and so you just take a day at a time and that's it," McFadden added.

The nursing home hopes to continue this celebration next year.