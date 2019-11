ACF Industries in Milton announced it is laying off nearly 150 employees. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/26yv0MoAqX — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) November 8, 2019

MILTON, Pa. — A company that makes railcars in Northumberland County is laying off about 150 workers.

The president of ACF Industries in Milton sent a letter to the mayor and Department of Labor and Industry this week, saying that layoffs started last month and will continue through the end of the year

It did not say if the plant in Northumberland County will close or stay open.

41.012030 -76.847741