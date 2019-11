× Water Street Bridge Repairs Delayed

PITTSTON, Pa. — It will now be several more days until a bridge connecting two communities in Luzerne county is back open.

The Water Street bridge in Pittston was supposed to be closed for repairs Wednesday only.

PennDOT now says the span connecting the city with West Pittston will remain closed until Monday afternoon.

Drivers should use the nearby Fort Jenkins bridge during the road work in Luzerne County.