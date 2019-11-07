× Water Main Break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The light rain Thursday morning is not the only thing causing a wet mess in Scranton.

A water main broke on Oram Street around 7:30 a.m. This is just off North Main Avenue in the city’s west side.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water tell Newswatch 16 the break is affecting about 15 homes and businesses on the 11 and 1,200 blocks of Oram Street.

This area is closed to traffic until the water main break is repaired here in Scranton.