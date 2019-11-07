Water Main Break in Scranton

Posted 8:40 am, November 7, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — The light rain Thursday morning is not the only thing causing a wet mess in Scranton.

A water main broke on Oram Street around 7:30 a.m. This is just off North Main Avenue in the city’s west side.

Crews with Pennsylvania American Water tell Newswatch 16 the break is affecting about 15 homes and businesses on the 11 and 1,200 blocks of Oram Street.

This area is closed to traffic until the water main break is repaired here in Scranton.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.