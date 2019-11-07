The First Snow Flakes of the Season

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — Our first winter weather of the season blew through northeastern and central PA earlier Thursday evening dropping up to two inches of snow in some spots.

Newswatch 16 found the flakes flying in Susquehanna County right around evening rush hour.

Mostly the northern tier and the Poconos saw the most snow from this system.

In New Milford, it’s just the beginning of a long winter.

“I work out in the gas fields so I’ve been standing in it all day! It started out raining and then about 3 o’clock it started snowing I’m pretty soaked,” Kristopher Slocum of New Milford exclaimed.

The system moved out and the snow stopped falling here in Susquehanna County shortly after dinnertime.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

