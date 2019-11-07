Still Windmills to Restart Next Week

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you have traveled through Luzerne County recently, you might have noticed that the giant windmills outside of Wilkes-Barre aren’t moving.

Officials with Bear Creek Wind Park tell us the 12 windmills have been idle for more than two months while the transmission line undergoes renovations. That line sends the power generated by the windmills to a substation near Pittston.

The windmills are expected to be up and running again Monday if the weather cooperates.

1 Comment

