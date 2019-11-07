Smoked Salmon Sold in Pennsylvania Recalled for Botulism Risk

Posted 6:32 am, November 7, 2019, by

You might want to take a close look inside your refrigerator.

Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) is voluntarily recalling Cold Smoked Salmon for fear of possible botulism.

That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention.

In some cases, it can also be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

Officials say no related illnesses have been reported thus far.

The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York,  Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Wisconson, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, and Texas.

The products sold were through retail, wholesale, and online orders.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 207-266-0621, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.