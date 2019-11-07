× Smoked Salmon Sold in Pennsylvania Recalled for Botulism Risk

You might want to take a close look inside your refrigerator.

Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) is voluntarily recalling Cold Smoked Salmon for fear of possible botulism.

That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness, and abdominal distention.

In some cases, it can also be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

Officials say no related illnesses have been reported thus far.

The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Utah, Iowa, Tennessee, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Wisconson, Washington, Georgia, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, and Texas.

The products sold were through retail, wholesale, and online orders.

Consumers with questions should contact the company at 207-266-0621, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.