Setting Sights on STEM Careers

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s science, engineering, technology, and math week in the Dallas School District and second graders at Wycallis Elementary are stepping out of the classroom to get some hands-on experience in those fields.

“They’re going to be doing different activities like computer coding, robotics design challenges, and some creativity activities with Chrome books, creating music,” said elementary STEM coach Nicole Valkenburg.

Teachers tell Newswatch 16 that sometimes it’s difficult keeping students interested in the STEM fields. They’re hoping that by showing the industries’ creative side, they will keep children engaged.

“Another one of our stations is a design challenge using art, so there is going to be cardboard pieces in different shapes and students will have the opportunity in groups to build three-dimensional objects,” Valkenburg said.

For Logan Brown of Dallas, a career in STEM is in his 10-year plan.

“I have three options what I want to be when I grow up: a doctor, an eye doctor, or an archeologist.”

Logan says his classmates have STEM aspirations, too.

“My friend Troy in my class, we were going to do that like when we grow up. He’s going to be a designer for buildings and he’s going to make my doctor’s office, maybe,” Logan said.

“It might like be cool to learn what to do and you can make cool stuff being a scientist, so that’s why I want to be a scientist,” Gabby Mill said.

STEM activities and assemblies will continue until the end of the week in the Dallas School District.