Sandusky Resentencing Postponed

The re-sentencing of Jerry Sandusky has been pushed back again.

The former Penn State assistant football coach was supposed to be resentenced on his child sexual abuse conviction Friday.

But the judge has now pushed it back to the 22nd after lawyers on both sides filed a joint request to do so.

Sandusky is currently serving a 30 to a 60-year prison sentence.

A state appeals court ruled that sentence was improperly applied.