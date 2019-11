× Man Charged With Homicide in the Death of Girlfriend

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A judge says there’s enough evidence to send an 88-year-old man to trial for the death of his girlfriend in Monroe County.

Bernard Pedreira had a preliminary hearing today.

He’s charged with homicide for the shooting death of 72-year-old Lydia Bulaon.

She was killed last week at Pedreira’s home near Long Pond.