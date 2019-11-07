× Man Arrested After Accused of Coming After Neighbor With Machete

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man accused of coming after a neighbor with a machete in Luzerne County.

Police in Ashley say a woman told them Joseph Prendis swung the 24-inch blade at her Wednesday night at their apartment building.

Officers say the victim’s daughter witnessed the attack and opened their apartment door so her mother could get inside safely.

Prendis is locked up without bail tonight in the Luzerne County jail.