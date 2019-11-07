Local K-Mart Stores Closing in February
PENNSYLVANIA — It’s the end of the line for a few local K-Mart stores.
According to published reports, more than 40 K-Marts will close across the country in February, including three in our area.
The location on West Front Street in Berwick, East Third Street in Williamsport, and Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township are all set to close.
Liquidation sales at those stores are planned for after Thanksgiving.
savescrantonhistory
The fact that federal regulators let the old CEO (Edward Lampert) of the former company (Sears Holdings) swoop in and buy what was left of it out of a possible bankruptcy says it all to me. They’re complicit in all of his shady dealings involving these companies. He’s slowly milking the two chains for all he can via each round of closures and giving himself a fat tax write-off every year with these ‘losses’.
The most surprising part though is how the Edwardsville/Kingston Kmart is still open. The store was virtually underwater 8 years ago after the Susquehanna River flooded the plaza it’s in. Sears Holdings permanently shuttered a store with LESS severe flooding in Endicott, NY. After this round of closings there’s only 182 stores left between Kmart and Sears. Such a shame to see such a slow and prolonged demise for two chains that I bought so many deals from over the past 20+ years.