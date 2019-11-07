× Local K-Mart Stores Closing in February

PENNSYLVANIA — It’s the end of the line for a few local K-Mart stores.

According to published reports, more than 40 K-Marts will close across the country in February, including three in our area.

The location on West Front Street in Berwick, East Third Street in Williamsport, and Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township are all set to close.

Liquidation sales at those stores are planned for after Thanksgiving.