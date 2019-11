× Large Police Presence Spotted at Nursing Home in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — A large police presence spotted at a nursing home in Lackawanna County.

Officers arrived at the Oakwood Manor Assisted Living Facility in Moosic Thursday afternoon with a search warrant.

Some could be seen leaving the building with documents.

Police would only confirm this is part of a joint investigation with the Lackawanna County district attorney’s office.

DA Mark Powell declined to comment.