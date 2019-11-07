× How To Get Involved In WNEP’s 35th Annual Feed A Friend Campaign

A WNEP-TV tradition focused on feeding thousands in need in our area over the holidays is hoping to cook up even more support this year.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the kick off of WNEP-TV’s Feed A Friend program on Thursday.

The campaign is a joint effort between WNEP, Pepsi and PDQ.

This marks the 35th year of this program. All donations stay in the county where they were collected.

To get involved and learn more, head here!