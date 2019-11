× Fire Guts Home in Susquehanna County

LATHROP TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire gutted a home in Susquehanna County early Thursday morning.

The place started burning on Abington and Waterford Turnpike near Hop Bottom around 5:30 a.m.

Six fire companies were called in to fight the flames.

One person got out safely.

The place is gutted.

It’s unclear where the fire started.