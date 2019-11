Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- A World War II veteran many got to meet during a Newswatch 16 special on D-Day this past summer has died.

The family of Harry Newak of Lackawanna County says the 98-year-old veteran died peacefully at his home this past Sunday.

The U.S. Merchant Marine from Forest City served on a liberty ship ferrying the supplies needed to carry on the Allied war effort.

