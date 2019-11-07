Charges Dismissed Against One Suspect in Deadly Berwick Assault

Posted 5:02 pm, November 7, 2019, by

BERWICK, Pa. — Charges have been dismissed against one of the two brothers arrested in connection with the homicide of a woman last month in Berwick.

Michael Porth was in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning. A judge later dismissed the charges because of a lack of evidence.

Porth’s half-brother, Christopher Lynn, remains locked up accused of beating Geraldine Carson over drug money at her home in Berwick.

Carson died a few weeks later.

