MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The body of a man missing for three days was recovered in Montour County.

Mahoning Township police tell us the body of Trevor Weber was found in a wooded area near Hess Field this morning.

That’s near Danville.

The 38-year-old from Point Township was last seen Monday.

Authorities in Montour County are still looking into how weber died but say his death does not appear to be suspicious.