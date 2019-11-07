× A Conference for Caregivers

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the gym at Four Square Gospel Church in Pottsville, nearly everybody had at least one thing in common.

“There are support groups for people who are sick and people do attend them, but the caregivers can’t be there and ask a question that would embarrass the person they’re caring for, so this would be a place where they can share or cry or ask questions that they may not do in the presence of the person they’re caring for,” conference organizer Karen Shiffert said.

The church held its first conference for local caregivers, offering them support, motivation, and training. It’s a day away from the sometimes busy and hectic schedule that comes with being a caregiver and looking after someone who’s ill. And an opportunity to learn from those who are experienced in the field.

“Being a caregiver is very secluded. You don’t have contact with the outside. I cared for my husband for years, so I know what it is. most of the people on the committee that I’m involved with, we’ve all been in a caregiving situation,” Shiffert said.

A forum like this also allows caregivers to express how they’re feeling to others who may be going through the same thing.

“So often caregivers are bombarded by things that are very unexpected and they lack support and they lack respite. A conference like this helps us help them well educated,” licensed therapist Elizabeth Fisher said.