Duffel bags are a necessity for any athlete, but where did it get its name from? Joe Snedeker has the answer in this week's Wham Cam.
Wham Cam: Duffel Bag?
-
Wham Cam: Cat Eyes?
-
Wham Cam: Pumpkins?
-
Wham Cam: Green Pool Table?
-
Wham Cam: Dollar Sign?
-
Wham Cam: Hurricane?
-
-
Wham Cam: Where Does Oxygen Come From?
-
Wham Cam: Mona Lisa?
-
Wham Cam: How Many Time Zones?
-
Wham Cam: Bananas?
-
Wham Cam: Number of People at Woodstock?
-
-
Wham Cam: Air Conditioning?
-
Wham Cam: How Many Planes Are in the Atmosphere?
-
Wham Cam: Temperature Affects Baseball?