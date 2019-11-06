After two forfeits to end the season, Marian Catholic turned to the former Coach Stan Dakosty to take over the Head Coaching in 2020. Dakosty coached Marian for 40 seasons, winning eight District Titles and a State Championship in 1990.
Stan Dakosty back at Marian Catholic
